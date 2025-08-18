Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    130th Airlift Wing Security Forces Active Shooter Exercise [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    130th Airlift Wing Security Forces Active Shooter Exercise

    WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams 

    130th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air National Guardsmen Tech Sgt Ryan Turvey, Master Sgt. Joseph Newhouse, and Master Sgt. Mark Perry with 130th Airlift Wing Security Forces and Firefighter Squadrons participates in an active shooter exercise at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va., Aug. 14th, 2025. West Virginia National GuardWVNG personnel, security forces, local emergency management and first responder agencies, including local law enforcement, conduct this exercise to test Air and Army National Guard response protocols and procedures during an active shooter scenario on base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 14:22
    Photo ID: 9267885
    VIRIN: 250814-Z-OM884-1007
    Resolution: 3883x2584
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th Airlift Wing Security Forces Active Shooter Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Takara Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    130th Airlift Wing Security Forces Active Shooter Exercise
    130th Airlift Wing Security Forces Active Shooter Exercise
    130th Airlift Wing Security Forces Active Shooter Exercise
    130th Airlift Wing Security Forces Active Shooter Exercise
    130th Airlift Wing Security Forces Active Shooter Exercise
    130th Airlift Wing Security Forces Active Shooter Exercise
    130th Airlift Wing Security Forces Active Shooter Exercise
    130th Airlift Wing Security Forces Active Shooter Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download