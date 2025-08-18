130th Airlift Wing Security Forces Active Shooter Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Tech Sgt Christopher Marcum with 130th Airlift Wing Security Forces meets with West Virginia Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies during an active shooter exercise at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va., Aug. 14th, 2025. West Virginia National GuardWVNG personnel, security forces, local emergency management and first responder agencies, including local law enforcement, conduct this exercise to test Air and Army National Guard response protocols and procedures during an active shooter scenario on base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)