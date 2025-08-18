AFRL D'Azzo Research Library 25th Anniversary Event

Dr. Walter F. Jones, the Director and Chancellor of the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), speaks at the D'Azzo Library 25th Anniversary event within the library itself at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, OH, August 4th.
The D'Azzo Research Library, run by both the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) for the past 25 years, provides the AFRL technical directorates and AFIT, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base with professional resources to support their research needs.
