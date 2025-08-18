Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRL D'Azzo Research Library 25th Anniversary Event [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFRL D'Azzo Research Library 25th Anniversary Event

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Col. Karl W. Seekamp, Deputy Commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), speaks at the D'Azzo Library 25th Anniversary event within the library itself at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, OH, August 4th.

    The D'Azzo Research Library, run by both the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) for the past 25 years, provides the AFRL technical directorates and AFIT, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base with professional resources to support their research needs.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 13:07
    Photo ID: 9267567
    VIRIN: 250804-F-EG995-8196
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL D'Azzo Research Library 25th Anniversary Event [Image 8 of 8], by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFRL D'Azzo Research Library 25th Anniversary Event
    AFRL D'Azzo Research Library 25th Anniversary Event
    AFRL D'Azzo Research Library 25th Anniversary Event
    AFRL D'Azzo Research Library 25th Anniversary Event
    AFRL D'Azzo Research Library 25th Anniversary Event
    AFRL D'Azzo Research Library 25th Anniversary Event
    AFRL D'Azzo Research Library 25th Anniversary Event
    AFRL D'Azzo Research Library 25th Anniversary Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download