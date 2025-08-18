Tunnel Teams

U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Lezama, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, pulls rear security for his team in a tunnel system at the Urban Operations Mount Site on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. The training helps Soldiers maintain proficiency in tactics and readiness for missions.
