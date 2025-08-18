Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tunnel Teams [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tunnel Teams

    GERMANY

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Camacho, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducts clearing procedures with his team through a basement at the end of a tunnel system at the Urban Operations Mount Site on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. The training helps Soldiers maintain proficiency in tactics and readiness for missions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 11:15
    Photo ID: 9267270
    VIRIN: 250819-A-PT551-1837
    Resolution: 6848x4280
    Size: 12.13 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tunnel Teams [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tunnel Teams
    Tunnel Teams
    Tunnel Teams
    Tunnel Teams
    Tunnel Teams
    Tunnel Teams

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Police Officer
    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    SwordOfFreedom
    Military Police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download