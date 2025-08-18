Walk-through with command team at Robinson Barracks ES

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USAG Stuttgart garrison commander Col. Judd Sanford and command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Melendez visited the Elementary School on Robinson Barracks. This visit was to introduce the new colonel, who took command in June this year, to the new staff and to familiarize them with the school, teachers, and the building.



The command team received a tour from Principal Lisa Bell, who discussed the hard work everyone at the school is putting in and potential issues that may need to be addressed in the future.



"What we do here is part of quality of life, and I want to ensure that when service members are at work, they know that their children are receiving the best education and care they deserve," said Lisa Bell, Robinson Barracks Elementary School Principal.