    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: MOS Highlight [Image 3 of 3]

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: MOS Highlight

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Isac Lorenz and Pfc. Austin Oles, helicopter repairers assigned to Company C, 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, removes the stabilator on a UH-60 during Ulchi Freedom Shield on Camp Humphrey, Republic of Korea, Aug 20, 2025. This maintenance is crucial to ensure the aircraft remains mission-ready and safe for flight operations, supporting both routine and contingency missions across the Korean Peninsula.

    Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 05:54
    Photo ID: 9266948
    VIRIN: 250820-A-MC011-1003
    Resolution: 4024x2677
    Size: 623.33 KB
    Location: KR
    UFS25, 15U, 15T

