    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: MOS Highlight [Image 1 of 3]

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: MOS Highlight

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Isaac Pontius, a UH-60 Helicopter Repairer assigned to 4th Attack Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, reinstalls a roof panel for a UH-60 Black Hawk during Ulchi Freedom Shield on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug 20, 2025. This maintenance is crucial to ensure the aircraft remains mission-ready and safe for flight operations, supporting both routine and contingency missions across the Korean Peninsula.

    Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 05:54
    Photo ID: 9266946
    VIRIN: 250820-A-MC011-1001
    Resolution: 2861x4300
    Size: 732.73 KB
    Location: KR
    This work, Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: MOS Highlight [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Dean John Kd De Dios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UFS25, 15U, 15T

