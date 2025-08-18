Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: MOS Highlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Isaac Pontius, a UH-60 Helicopter Repairer assigned to 4th Attack Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, reinstalls a roof panel for a UH-60 Black Hawk during Ulchi Freedom Shield on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug 20, 2025. This maintenance is crucial to ensure the aircraft remains mission-ready and safe for flight operations, supporting both routine and contingency missions across the Korean Peninsula.



Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios)