    DoDEA Europe Director for Student Excellence Shares Insights After Jumping with U.S. Army Golden Knights [Image 4 of 4]

    DoDEA Europe Director for Student Excellence Shares Insights After Jumping with U.S. Army Golden Knights

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of Defense Education Activity Headquarters

    Dr. Michelle Howard Brahaney, Director for Student Excellence with the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Europe, jumps with the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team during a training event. Brahaney said the professionalism and precision of the Golden Knights highlighted the importance of trust, preparation, and teamwork—lessons she plans to carry into DoDEA Europe leadership and training initiatives. The experience, she added, reinforced her commitment to encouraging students and educators to step outside their comfort zones and embrace challenges as opportunities for growth.

