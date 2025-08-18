DoDEA Europe Director for Student Excellence Shares Insights After Jumping with U.S. Army Golden Knights

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Michelle Howard Brahaney, Director for Student Excellence with the Department of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Michelle Howard Brahaney, Director for Student Excellence with the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Europe, jumps with the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team during a training event. Brahaney said the professionalism and precision of the Golden Knights highlighted the importance of trust, preparation, and teamwork—lessons she plans to carry into DoDEA Europe leadership and training initiatives. The experience, she added, reinforced her commitment to encouraging students and educators to step outside their comfort zones and embrace challenges as opportunities for growth. see less | View Image Page

Dr. Michelle Howard Brahaney, Director for Student Excellence with the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Europe, recently experienced the thrill of a lifetime by jumping alongside the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. The high-adrenaline event offered her unique perspectives on leadership, courage, and connection with the students and educators she supports across Europe.



Before the jump, Brahaney said nerves and excitement mixed as she prepared to take the leap. “I was focused on the training and the moment ahead, but also thinking about the bigger picture — how this experience could shape my approach to leadership,” she said.



She credited the Golden Knights for their professionalism and dedication, noting that their calm, disciplined guidance made the experience both safe and inspiring. “From the very beginning, their expertise put me at ease. Their focus, preparation, and encouragement were incredible examples of leadership in action,” Brahaney said.



During the jump, the exhilaration of free-falling and the teamwork required reminded her of the importance of trust and preparation in any successful mission. “It was a powerful reminder that leadership means staying calm under pressure and relying on your team,” Brahaney added.



Professionally, the experience revealed new insights. “I learned that stepping outside your comfort zone is vital for growth. It was surprising how much this challenge pushed me in ways I hadn’t expected,” she said.



Brahaney noted that the jump has strengthened her connection to the students and educators she serves, particularly those involved in Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) and other leadership programs. “Sharing this story sends a message of courage and determination — qualities we want to instill in our students,” she said.



Although the jump itself was a standout and unforgettable experience, Brahaney emphasized that several other moments throughout the week were equally impactful. She highlighted meaningful conversations with military partners and leaders from various branches of the Department of Defense as particularly significant. “Engaging with these dedicated professionals gave me a deeper understanding of the challenges they face and the unwavering commitment they bring to their roles,” she said. “Those interactions strengthened my appreciation for the sacrifices and dedication of our military community, which in turn inspires me to better support the students and families connected to them.”



Looking ahead, Brahaney plans to incorporate lessons from the experience into DoDEA Europe’s leadership and training initiatives. “This week has reinforced my vision for educational excellence and the importance of encouraging students and staff to embrace challenges,” she said.



She emphasized that stepping out of comfort zones is essential for both students and leaders. “Growth comes from courage and trying new things, even when it’s uncomfortable,” Brahaney said.



Brahaney intends to share her experience widely within the DoDEA Europe community to inspire others. “I hope this encourages educators and leaders to seek immersive experiences that broaden perspectives and build resilience,” she said.



She encouraged other educators to pursue similar opportunities. “These experiences are invaluable — they create unforgettable lessons that translate into stronger leadership and student support,” she concluded.



For DoDEA Europe students, families, and military partners, Brahaney’s leap with the Golden Knights exemplifies the spirit of perseverance and leadership that the organization strives to foster every day.