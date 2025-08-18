Torii Library Gives an Award to Bookworms

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson, right, commander of USAG Okinawa, presents a prize ticket to Benjamin Diddams, Aug. 14, 2025 at the Torii Library on Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan. Benjamin was one of the winners in the youth category of the library’s Summer Reading Program, which began there in the 1980s to encourage school children to read during their summer vacation, use the library, and develop positive reading habits. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)