Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson, right, commander of USAG Okinawa, presents a prize ticket to Benjamin Diddams, Aug. 14, 2025 at the Torii Library on Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan. Benjamin was one of the winners in the youth category of the library’s Summer Reading Program, which began there in the 1980s to encourage school children to read during their summer vacation, use the library, and develop positive reading habits. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 02:27
|Photo ID:
|9266856
|VIRIN:
|250820-A-VF108-1002
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
This work, Torii Library Gives an Award to Bookworms [Image 3 of 3], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.