    Torii Library Gives an Award to Bookworms [Image 3 of 3]

    Torii Library Gives an Award to Bookworms

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    Casey Grimmer, left, chief librarian at the Torii Library on Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, presents a prize ticket to Luke Rybicki Aug. 14, 2025, at the library. Luke was one of the winners in the youth category of the library’s Summer Reading Program, which began there in the 1980s to encourage school children to read during their summer vacation, use the library, and develop positive reading habits. Luke’s brother, Chris, joins the photo. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)

