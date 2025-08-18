U.S. Forces Japan reaches C2 upgrade milestone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members complete in-processing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2025. The service members arrived in support of the ongoing transformation of U.S. Forces Japan to a Joint Force Headquarters. This deployment marks the beginning of a phased effort to strengthen command and control capabilities and enhance joint operational readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (Screenshot from U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)