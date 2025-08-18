U.S. service members complete in-processing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2025. The service members arrived in support of the ongoing transformation of U.S. Forces Japan to a Joint Force Headquarters. This deployment marks the beginning of a phased effort to strengthen command and control capabilities and enhance joint operational readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (Screenshot from U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 02:20
|Photo ID:
|9266830
|VIRIN:
|250818-M-FO238-1010
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|334.84 KB
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Forces Japan reaches C2 upgrade milestone, by SSgt Savannah Mesimer, identified by DVIDS
U.S. Forces Japan reaches C2 upgrade milestone
