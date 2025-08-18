Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Forces Japan reaches C2 upgrade milestone [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Forces Japan reaches C2 upgrade milestone

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Mesimer 

    United States Forces Japan

    U.S. service members complete in-processing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2025. The service members arrived in support of the ongoing transformation of U.S. Forces Japan to a Joint Force Headquarters. This deployment marks the beginning of a phased effort to strengthen command and control capabilities and enhance joint operational readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (Screenshot from U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 02:20
    Photo ID: 9266830
    VIRIN: 250818-M-FO238-1010
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 334.84 KB
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    This work, U.S. Forces Japan reaches C2 upgrade milestone [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Savannah Mesimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deterrence
    Allies
    Alliance
    Advance
    Transformation
    Warfighting

