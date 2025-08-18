Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Forces Japan reaches C2 upgrade milestone [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Forces Japan reaches C2 upgrade milestone

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Forces Japan

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost, commander, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force, speaks to service members at Yokota Air Base, Aug. 18, 2025. USFJ reached a pivotal milestone in August as the first wave of rotational personnel arrived in support of the command’s transformation into a Joint Force Headquarters. This deployment marks the beginning of a phased effort to strengthen command and control capabilities and enhance joint operational readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (Screenshot from U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 02:20
    Photo ID: 9266831
    VIRIN: 250818-M-FO238-1089
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 331.17 KB
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Forces Japan reaches C2 upgrade milestone [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Forces Japan reaches C2 upgrade milestone
    U.S. Forces Japan reaches C2 upgrade milestone

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Forces Japan reaches C2 upgrade milestone

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deterrence
    Alliance
    Transformation
    C2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download