U.S. Forces Japan reaches C2 upgrade milestone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost, commander, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force, speaks to service members at Yokota Air Base, Aug. 18, 2025. USFJ reached a pivotal milestone in August as the first wave of rotational personnel arrived in support of the command’s transformation into a Joint Force Headquarters. This deployment marks the beginning of a phased effort to strengthen command and control capabilities and enhance joint operational readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (Screenshot from U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)