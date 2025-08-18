U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost, commander, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force, speaks to service members at Yokota Air Base, Aug. 18, 2025. USFJ reached a pivotal milestone in August as the first wave of rotational personnel arrived in support of the command’s transformation into a Joint Force Headquarters. This deployment marks the beginning of a phased effort to strengthen command and control capabilities and enhance joint operational readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (Screenshot from U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
08.18.2025
08.20.2025
|9266831
|250818-M-FO238-1089
|1920x1080
|331.17 KB
TOKYO, JP
|1
|0
U.S. Forces Japan reaches C2 upgrade milestone
