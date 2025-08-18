910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers with the 910th Engineer Support Company rebuild observation posts Cole and Fagan at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Aug. 7, 2025, enhancing training sites for the U.S. Army’s 11th Airborne Division. The project marked the first time the unit’s horizontal and vertical engineering platoons combined efforts, showcasing their ability to move earth and construct shelters as one team. (Alaska Army National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)