Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025 [Image 23 of 27]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers with the 910th Engineer Support Company rebuild observation posts Cole and Fagan at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Aug. 7, 2025, enhancing training sites for the U.S. Army’s 11th Airborne Division. The project marked the first time the unit’s horizontal and vertical engineering platoons combined efforts, showcasing their ability to move earth and construct shelters as one team. (Alaska Army National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 01:22
    Photo ID: 9266815
    VIRIN: 250807-Z-SR689-1039
    Resolution: 6118x4079
    Size: 16.82 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025 [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025
    910th Engineer Support Company enhances training sites for AT 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Leveling Up: Alaska Army Guard engineers rebuild observation posts during annual training 25'

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Observation Point
    Alaska Army National Guard
    Construction
    Engineering
    Heavy Equipment
    Annual Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download