    Ambassadors see behind the scenes of exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield [Image 1 of 3]

    Ambassadors see behind the scenes of exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    United Nations Command hosted ambassadors from UNC Member States on Aug. 19, to participate in the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, highlighting its scale, scope and complexity.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 21:21
    Photo ID: 9266555
    VIRIN: 250819-N-YQ363-1496
    Resolution: 4138x2803
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Korean War
    DMZ
    United Nations Command
    Republic of Korea

