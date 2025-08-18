Ambassadors see behind the scenes of exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield

USAG HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – United Nations Command hosted ambassadors from UNC Member States on Aug. 19, to participate in the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, highlighting its scale, scope and complexity.

The visit included U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., who joined the delegation to provide a U.S. policy perspective and emphasize continued support for security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The ambassadors and lawmakers arrived at Camp Humphreys by military helicopter and were greeted by Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea.

Australia’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Mr. Jeff Robinson said UNC Member State Ambassadors welcomed the invitation from Gen. Brunson to participate in Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield.

“The inclusion of UNC Member State Ambassadors in Ulchi Freedom Shield served as an important reminder that diplomacy is an essential element in maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.”

“I’m grateful for the steadfast cooperation of all UNC member states. Our combined commitment strengthens deterrence, preserves peace, and honors those who came before us,” Brunson said.

UNC Spokesperson, Col. Ryan Donald said the event was designed to deepen understanding among allies and partners of the conditions during crisis and conflict.

“Ambassador Day offers our distinguished guests a rare opportunity to take a peek behind the curtain at how we prepare for crisis decision-making and coordination on the peninsula,” Donald added.

“It’s a chance to participate in an exercise that reflects the challenges of defending against aggression in a complex regional environment.”

“Readiness is perishable,” Donald said. “Exercises such as Ulchi Freedom Shield ensure our forces are prepared through realistic and rigorous training to respond in defense of the Republic of Korea and maintain stability on the peninsula.”



UFS25 is a combined, joint, all-domain military training exercise that integrates ground, air, naval, space, cyber and information warfare elements. Conducted under the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty, it reinforces the Alliance’s commitment to regional peace and security.

