USAFA Women's Soccer vs Denver

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Caeli Sherman scores a penalty kick during a home game against University of Denver at the Academy’s Cadet Soccer Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., August 14, 2025. Air Force eventually lost to Denver 1-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)