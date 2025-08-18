Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Women's Soccer vs Denver [Image 10 of 12]

    USAFA Women's Soccer vs Denver

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Kendall Rippley attempts to cross the ball during a home game against University of Denver at the Academy’s Cadet Soccer Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., August 14, 2025. Air Force eventually lost to Denver 1-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 20:21
    Photo ID: 9266546
    VIRIN: 250814-F-XD900-2075
    Resolution: 4832x3221
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Soccer
    USAFA
    Air Force Academy
    Falcon's

