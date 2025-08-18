Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mississippi National Guard arrive in Washington

    Mississippi National Guard arrive in Washington

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Soldiers from the Mississippi Army National Guard recite the oath to become deputized as incoming support to Joint Task Force DC Safe and Beautiful. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC, supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force. These National Guard service members provide critical support, including crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control, in support of law enforcement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 19:43
    Photo ID: 9266472
    VIRIN: 250819-F-EZ983-5860
    Resolution: 4456x3342
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Mississippi National Guard arrive in Washington, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

