Mississippi National Guard arrives in Washington

Soldiers from the Mississippi Army National Guard recite the oath to become deputized as incoming support to Joint Task Force DC Safe and Beautiful. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC, supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force. These National Guard service members provide critical support, including crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control, in support of law enforcement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|08.19.2025
|08.19.2025 19:43
|9266475
|250819-F-EZ983-8163
|4688x3516
|11.89 MB
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|2
|0
