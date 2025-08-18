Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force [Image 2 of 5]

    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Spc. Joseph Martin 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Louisiana National Guard Soldiers arrive at the D.C. Armory in Washington D.C., Aug. 19, 2025. The Guardsmen are supporting the Safe and Beautiful Task Force, joining a multi-state effort to assist with public safety and community engagement in the nation's capital. (US Army photo by Cpl. Joseph Martin)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 19:33
    Photo ID: 9266466
    VIRIN: 250819-A-JM103-9162
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
