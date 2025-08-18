Louisiana National Guard Soldiers arrive at the D.C. Armory in Washington D.C., Aug. 19, 2025. The Guardsmen are supporting the Safe and Beautiful Task Force, joining a multi-state effort to assist with public safety and community engagement in the nation's capital. (US Army photo by Cpl. Joseph Martin)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 19:34
|Photo ID:
|9266462
|VIRIN:
|250819-A-JM103-1756
|Resolution:
|8254x5503
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force: Louisiana National Guard arrival [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Joseph Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.