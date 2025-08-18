Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panamanian and USMC members learn about flora and fauna during jungle survival course [Image 12 of 12]

    Panamanian and USMC members learn about flora and fauna during jungle survival course

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A Panamanian jungle instructor briefs about medicinal flora during a jungle survival orientation course at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 18, 2025. U.S. Marines and members from across Panama’s security institutions learned about herbs, edible plants, water sources and fruits from a combined team of Panamanian jungle instructors across Panamanian National Border Service, National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 19:29
    This work, Panamanian and USMC members learn about flora and fauna during jungle survival course [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS

    jungle survival
    SOUTHCOM
    jungle
    combined interoperability
    Panama

