Panamanian and USMC members learn about flora and fauna during jungle survival course

A Panamanian jungle instructor briefs about aloe vera’s medicinal and edible capabilities during a jungle survival orientation course at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 18, 2025. U.S. Marines and members from across Panama’s security institutions learned about herbs, edible plants, water sources and fruits from a combined team of Panamanian jungle instructors across Panamanian National Border Service, National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
