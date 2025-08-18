Sea Chanters perform at Belmont Bay Marina

250817N-FD081-1001-WASHINGTON (August 17, 2025) The Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at the Belmont Bay Marina, in Woodbridge, VA. The Navy band frequently performs concerts for the public in the Washington DC region and throughout the country on national tours. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 17:02
|Photo ID:
|9266177
|VIRIN:
|250817-N-FD081-5873
|Resolution:
|4670x3095
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|WOODBRIDGE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
