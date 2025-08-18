Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sea Chanters Perform at Belmont Bay [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sea Chanters Perform at Belmont Bay

    WOODBRIDGE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Juarez 

    U.S. Navy Band

    250817N-FD081-1001-WASHINGTON (August 17, 2025) The Navy Band Sea Chanters performs at the Belmont Bay Marina, in Woodbridge, VA. The Navy band frequently performs concerts for the public in the Washington DC region and throughout the country on national tours. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 17:02
    Photo ID: 9266166
    VIRIN: 250817-N-FD081-8115
    Resolution: 5088x3490
    Size: 10.14 MB
    Location: WOODBRIDGE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Chanters Perform at Belmont Bay [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sea Chanters Perform at Belmont Bay
    Sea Chanters Perform at Belmont Bay
    Sea Chanters perform at Belmont Bay Marina
    Sea Chanters perform at Belmont Bay Marina
    Sea Chanters perform at Belmont Bay Marina
    Sea Chanters perform at Belmont Bay Marina
    Sea Chanters perform at Belmont Bay Marina
    Sea Chanters perform at Belmont Bay Marina

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sea Chanters
    Navy Music
    Navy Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download