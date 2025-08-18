Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanders Call: Fire Side Chat

    Commanders Call: Fire Side Chat

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Jenkins, 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), F-35 Decentralized Material Support section chief, asks a question during a commanders call at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 13, 2025. Members of the 99th LRS gathered to learn about the state of the wing, career progression and military professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Timothy Perish)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025
    Photo ID: 9265606
    VIRIN: 250813-F-CQ040-1167
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: NEVADA, US
    This work, Commanders Call: Fire Side Chat, by A1C Timothy Perish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Nellis AFB
    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    USAFWC
    99th LRS
    Leadership

