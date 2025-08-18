Commanders Call: Fire Side Chat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Jenkins, 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS), F-35 Decentralized Material Support section chief, asks a question during a commanders call at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 13, 2025. Members of the 99th LRS gathered to learn about the state of the wing, career progression and military professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Timothy Perish)