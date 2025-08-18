Commanders Call: Fire Side Chat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Randy J. Pence, 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) commander, gives a speech during his commanders call at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 13, 2025. Members of the 99th LRS gathered to hear from Pence and other guest speakers on the state of the wing, career progression and military professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Timothy Perish)