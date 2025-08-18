Date Taken: 08.19.2025 Date Posted: 08.19.2025 13:44 Photo ID: 9265588 VIRIN: 250819-D-SH180-2512 Resolution: 7254x5181 Size: 2.18 MB Location: US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Washington National's center fielder Jacob Young visits the Pentagon [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.