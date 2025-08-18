Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National's center fielder Jacob Young visits the Pentagon [Image 18 of 22]

    Washington National's center fielder Jacob Young visits the Pentagon

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler 

    DMA Social Media

    Washington National's center fielder Jacob Young tours the Pentagon and meets with servicemembers and Department of Defense employees, Washington, D.C., Aug. 19, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Wheeler)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 13:44
    Photo ID: 9265588
    VIRIN: 250819-D-SH180-2512
    Resolution: 7254x5181
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Washington National's center fielder Jacob Young visits the Pentagon [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

