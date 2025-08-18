Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation-wide HUREX prepares Tyndall AFB ahead of peak hurricane season

    Installation-wide HUREX prepares Tyndall AFB ahead of peak hurricane season

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Spear, 325th Contracting Squadron contracting officer, takes part in an annual hurricane readiness exercise, or HUREX, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 11, 2025. During a HUREX, unit representatives from across the installation track storm updates and complete checklists that help personnel plan, prioritize and complete hurricane readiness tasks, strengthening resilience ahead of landfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 11:52
    Photo ID: 9265364
    VIRIN: 250811-F-VN231-1005
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Installation-wide HUREX prepares Tyndall AFB ahead of peak hurricane season, by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC, Team Tyndall, Hurricane Season, HUREX, Readiness, Gulf Coast

