Installation-wide HUREX prepares Tyndall AFB ahead of peak hurricane season

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Spear, 325th Contracting Squadron contracting officer, takes part in an annual hurricane readiness exercise, or HUREX, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 11, 2025. During a HUREX, unit representatives from across the installation track storm updates and complete checklists that help personnel plan, prioritize and complete hurricane readiness tasks, strengthening resilience ahead of landfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)