Erin Barttelt, Bay County Emergency Services emergency management specialist II, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Karen Shubert and Ryan Cross, 325th Fighter Wing inspectors, attend a wing operations center brief during a hurricane exercise on Tyndall Air Force Base, Aug. 13, 2025. Local Bay County emergency services participated in this year’s HUREX, providing updates such as evacuation routes, medical support and community impacts. This collaboration ensured training reflected real-world conditions and strengthened joint response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 11:52
|Photo ID:
|9265354
|VIRIN:
|250813-F-VN231-1135
|Resolution:
|5758x3831
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Installation-wide HUREX prepares Tyndall AFB ahead of peak hurricane season [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.