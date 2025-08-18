Installation-wide HUREX prepares Tyndall AFB ahead of peak hurricane season

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Erin Barttelt, Bay County Emergency Services emergency management specialist II, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Karen Shubert and Ryan Cross, 325th Fighter Wing inspectors, attend a wing operations center brief during a hurricane exercise on Tyndall Air Force Base, Aug. 13, 2025. Local Bay County emergency services participated in this year’s HUREX, providing updates such as evacuation routes, medical support and community impacts. This collaboration ensured training reflected real-world conditions and strengthened joint response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)