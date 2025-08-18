Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation-wide HUREX prepares Tyndall AFB ahead of peak hurricane season [Image 4 of 5]

    Installation-wide HUREX prepares Tyndall AFB ahead of peak hurricane season

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Erin Barttelt, Bay County Emergency Services emergency management specialist II, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgts. Karen Shubert and Ryan Cross, 325th Fighter Wing inspectors, attend a wing operations center brief during a hurricane exercise on Tyndall Air Force Base, Aug. 13, 2025. Local Bay County emergency services participated in this year’s HUREX, providing updates such as evacuation routes, medical support and community impacts. This collaboration ensured training reflected real-world conditions and strengthened joint response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 11:52
    Photo ID: 9265354
    VIRIN: 250813-F-VN231-1135
    Resolution: 5758x3831
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
