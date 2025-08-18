Date Taken: 10.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2025 11:00 Photo ID: 9265192 VIRIN: 241006-O-VP266-1005 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 443.81 KB Location: LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Recognized During Commanders Game [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.