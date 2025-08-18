Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors Recognized During Commanders Game [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Navy Sailors Recognized During Commanders Game

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval District Washington

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River Search and Rescue "SAR Dogs", perform a flyover prior to a Washington Commanders football game, October 6, 2024. (Courtesy Photo)

