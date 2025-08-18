Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors Recognized During Commanders Game [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Navy Sailors Recognized During Commanders Game

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval District Washington

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Air Station Patuxent River, are recognized by fans during a Washington Commanders football game October 6th, 2024. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 11:00
    Photo ID: 9265190
    VIRIN: 241006-O-VP266-1003
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Recognized During Commanders Game [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Washington Commanders Cleveland Browns Northwest Stadium week five 5
    WSH vs CLE 10/6/24 (quarter breaks)

