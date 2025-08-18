U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Air Station Patuxent River, are recognized by fans during a Washington Commanders football game October 6th, 2024. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 11:00
|Photo ID:
|9265190
|VIRIN:
|241006-O-VP266-1003
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Recognized During Commanders Game [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.