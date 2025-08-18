Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility ceremony 2025 [Image 13 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility ceremony 2025

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army band member assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus, plays during a change of responsibility ceremony Aug 18, 2025 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command held a change of responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, outgoing senior enlisted advisor of 10th AAMDC, and Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Scott, incoming senior enlisted advisor of 10th AAMDC (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 09:27
    Photo ID: 9264945
    VIRIN: 250818-A-JK865-6152
    Resolution: 5670x7088
    Size: 7.12 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility ceremony 2025 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility ceremony 2025
    10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility ceremony 2025
    10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility ceremony 2025
    10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility ceremony 2025
    10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility ceremony 2025
    10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility ceremony 2025
    10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility ceremony 2025
    10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility ceremony 2025
    10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility ceremony 2025
    10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility ceremony 2025
    10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility ceremony 2025
    10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility ceremony 2025
    10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility ceremony 2025
    10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility ceremony 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download