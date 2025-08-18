10th AAMDC Change of Responsibility ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, passes guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Scott, incoming senior enlisted advisor of 10th AAMDC, during a change of responsibility ceremony Aug 18, 2025 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command held a change of responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, outgoing senior enlisted advisor of 10th AAMDC, and Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Scott, incoming senior enlisted advisor of 10th AAMDC (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).