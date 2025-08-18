Damage Control Training Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 9, 2025) - Fireman Apprentice Roy Morfin, left, and Damage Controlman Fireman Recruit Jacori Benton apply shoring to an overhead on the messdecks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, July 9. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 07:25
|Photo ID:
|9264739
|VIRIN:
|250709-N-QV397-1004
|Resolution:
|3483x2322
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
