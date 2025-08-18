Damage Control Training Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 9, 2025) - Sailors participate in damage control training on the messdecks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during an administrative general quarters drill in the South China Sea, July 9, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)