Navy Counselor Conducts Career Development Training Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 8, 2025) - Navy Counselor 1st Class Josephine Deguzman, from Cavite, Philippines, leads a career development team meeting on the messdecks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, July 8. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 07:04
|Photo ID:
|9264720
|VIRIN:
|250708-N-QV397-2019
|Resolution:
|3937x2625
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
