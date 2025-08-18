Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Counselor Conducts Career Development Training Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 1 of 2]

    Navy Counselor Conducts Career Development Training Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 8, 2025) - Navy Counselor 1st Class Josephine Deguzman, from Cavite, Philippines, leads a career development team meeting on the messdecks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, July 8. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    TAGS

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    Navy Counselor
    career development
    United States Navy
    Career Development Team
    U.S. Navy

