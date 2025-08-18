Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 - 1st Signal Brigade MASCAL [Image 5 of 5]

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 - 1st Signal Brigade MASCAL

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Reginald Harvey 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers engage in a mass casualty exercise hosted by 1st Signal Brigade on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. The training event is part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual exercise designed to strengthen the combined defense posture and Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment. The rigorous training will ensure the alliance is ready to defend the Republic of Korea and promote security and stability in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Reginald Harvey)

