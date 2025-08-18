Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 - 1st Signal Brigade MASCAL

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Emergency responders secure a simulated casualty to a liter during a mass casualty exercise hosted by 1st Signal Brigade on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. The training event is part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual exercise designed to strengthen the combined defense posture and Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment. The rigorous training will ensure the alliance is ready to defend the Republic of Korea and promote security and stability in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Reginald Harvey)