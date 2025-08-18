Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former KATUSAs undergo mobilization exercise at Camp Humphreys [Image 7 of 8]

    Former KATUSAs undergo mobilization exercise at Camp Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Michelle Lessard-Terry 

    8th Army

    Former Korea Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) soldiers begin in-processing for a mobilization exercise (MOBEX) at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug 19 2025. During the KATUSA MOBEX, Eighth Army and major subordinate commands train hundreds of KATUSA Republic of Korea reservists as part of their annual training. The training is conducted in conjunction with Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual exercise designed to strengthen the combined defense posture and Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment. The rigorous training will ensure the alliance is ready to defend the Republic of Korea and promote security and stability in Northeast Asia.

    Eighth Army
    KATUSA
    Camp Humphreys
    South Korea
    UFS25

