Former KATUSAs undergo mobilization exercise at Camp Humphreys

Former Korea Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) soldiers begin in-processing for a mobilization exercise (MOBEX) at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug 19 2025. During the KATUSA MOBEX, Eighth Army and major subordinate commands train hundreds of KATUSA Republic of Korea reservists as part of their annual training. The training is conducted in conjunction with Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual exercise designed to strengthen the combined defense posture and Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment. The rigorous training will ensure the alliance is ready to defend the Republic of Korea and promote security and stability in Northeast Asia.