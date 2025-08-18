1st Signal Brigade MASCAL Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Emergency responders treat a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise hosted by 1st Signal Brigade on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. The training event is part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual exercise designed to strengthen the combined defense posture and Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment. The rigorous training will ensure the alliance is ready to defend the Republic of Korea and promote security and stability in Northeast Asia. Several units had to work together to ensure the simulated casualties were treated and then transported to medical facilities. In addition to 1st Signal Brigade, units involved included the Camp Humphreys fire department, 65th Medical Brigade and 94th Military Police Battalion.