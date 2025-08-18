Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Signal Brigade MASCAL Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 [Image 9 of 10]

    1st Signal Brigade MASCAL Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Hyung Ju Lee 

    8th Army

    Emergency responders treat a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise hosted by 1st Signal Brigade on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2025. The training event is part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, an annual exercise designed to strengthen the combined defense posture and Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment. The rigorous training will ensure the alliance is ready to defend the Republic of Korea and promote security and stability in Northeast Asia. Several units had to work together to ensure the simulated casualties were treated and then transported to medical facilities. In addition to 1st Signal Brigade, units involved included the Camp Humphreys fire department, 65th Medical Brigade, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, and 94th Military Police Battalion. These MASCAL exercises are vital for ensuring that medical personnel are proficient in their roles, understand standard operating procedures, and can respond effectively to real-world mass casualty events.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 02:00
    Photo ID: 9264338
    VIRIN: 250819-A-DO435-5662
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.6 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, 1st Signal Brigade MASCAL Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by CPL Hyung Ju Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MASCAL
    1st Signal Brigade
    Ulchi Freedom Shield
    UFS25

