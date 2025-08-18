Secure from small boat operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) secure a rigid-hull inflatable boat in the starboard boat pocket while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 25, 2025. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)