Secure from small boat operations

Operations Specialist 3rd Class Michael Javier secures a forward steadying line in the starboard boat pocket of amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 25, 2025. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)