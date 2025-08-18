Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secure from small boat operations [Image 1 of 2]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Operations Specialist 3rd Class Michael Javier secures a forward steadying line in the starboard boat pocket of amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 25, 2025. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 20:44
    Photo ID: 9263987
    VIRIN: 250725-N-JS660-1070
    Resolution: 5245x7867
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Secure from small boat operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    USS Somerset
    Deck
    RHIB
    small boat
    boat pocket

